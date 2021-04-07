Dennis Carter, 54, of Magnolia passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.
Viewing is noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit. The Rev. Samuel Hall will officiate. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery.
Dennis was born in New Orleans at Charity Hospital as a triplet with his sisters Denise and Deidra on Jan. 21, 1967.
He attended F.T Nicholls High School in 1985. Dennis was employed by Concession Air at the New Orleans International Airport. He was a mechanic and home improvement construction worker.
During his spare time, he enjoyed watching movies, listening to movies and working on cars. Dennis loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henderson Carter Jr.
Mr. Carter is survived by his loving, devoted mother, Ruby Carter of Jackson; six sisters, Velma Royal (Owen), of Magnolia, Cecelia Miller (Bonnie), Shelia Carter, Jacqueline Carter and Denise Hardy (Robert), all of Jackson, and Deidra Fairley (Carl) of Gautier; two brothers, Stanley Carter and Bruce Carter, both of Jackson; loving godchild, Oneisha Carter of Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.