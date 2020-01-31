Burnell Magee, 74, of Tylertown died Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown. Visitation continues 10 a.m. Monday at Tylertown First Baptist Church until services at 11 with Apostle Clayton Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery.
Mr. Magee was born June 28, 1945, in Walthall County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
