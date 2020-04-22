Oliver Earl Lewis, 60, of Summit, died April 19, 2020, at his mother’s residence.
Walk-through visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Young’s Funeral Home of Summit. Words of comfort will be at Lewis Cemetery, Summit.
Oliver was born March 12, 1960, in Pike County to James and Eula B. Lewis.
He was a logger for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers.
He is survived by his fiancee of 42 years, Gail Kelly; his mother; eight children, Jessie and Nikki, Michael, James, Robert, Willie, Shemika and Bridgett Kelly; 13 grandchildren; three brothers, James Jr. (Willena), L.C. (Debra) and Michael (LaTunja) Lewis; two sisters, Barbara (Jonas) Johnson and Sherice Lewis; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.