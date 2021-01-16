Glenda Carolyn Walls Fry was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2021, at the age of 79.
Due to coronavirus concerns, there will not be a memorial at this time, although the family plans to hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
Glenda was the sixth child born to Leora Noble Walls and Artie Walls on Jan. 11, 1942.
After graduating high school in Missouri, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in business education from Arkansas State College in 1964. While at Arkansas State, Glenda met and fell in love with Jerry Melton Fry. Glenda and Jerry were wed on June 7, 1964, and were married for 48 years until Jerry’s passing in August 2012. Glenda was a wonderful wife to Jerry and a loving mother to her two daughters, Lesah and Adrienne.
Glenda’s personality was vibrant and extroverted. Her Christian faith was central to her life. She constantly pursued a deeper, personal relationship with God. She studied her Bible regularly and often mailed devotionals to her friends and family.
In addition, she sang in the church choir for many years and had a beautiful voice. While doing daily chores, hymns could often be heard wafting through her household. Glenda seemed to have a happy song snippet for every occasion (plus sometimes a finger snap or two and a little dance).
Her family was her greatest joy, and she frequently commented that she cherished the time spent raising her daughters.
As for her career, Glenda was a dedicated teacher in Missouri, Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi for 35-plus years. She impacted hundreds of students’ lives, several of whom stayed in touch with her until her passing.
Glenda will be remembered most for her beautiful smile and sweet spirit. She was a loyal and thoughtful friend to many and always had an encouraging word.
Glenda C. Fry is survived by her daughters, Lesah Doerksen (husband Glenn) of Houston, Texas, and Adrienne Holcomb (husband Gregory “Lin”) of Atlanta; grandchildren, David and Rachel Doerksen; and sisters, Margaret Ephlin, Barbara Lance Pace and Sherida Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village at www.baptistchildrensvillage.com.
