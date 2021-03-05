Augustine Ross Robinson, 57, of Liberty, departed her earthly life on Feb. 25, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center McComb.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at West Jerusalem Baptist Church, Liberty, with Pastor LeReginald Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Cotton Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Augustine was born Feb. 9, 1964, to Edward Ross Sr. and Stella Ross in Natchez.
Augustine married Willis “E.K.” Robinson on Dec. 21, 1996. She was blessed to be the mother of two daughters, Aerial Toy-Causey and Alexus R. Fields, and one son, Eric Ross. Augustine was also the bonus mother of one daughter and two sons.
Augustine was a member of West Jerusalem Baptist Church, where she served over the food committee, member of the senior choir, a mission sister and youth sponsor. Augustine was a people person who loved to cook and feed her family. Augustine loved to do hair. She will truly be missed.
Augustine was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Henry Sr. and Minnie Hamilton; and her mother-in-law, Willie Mae Crosen.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, three children, three bonus children, other relatives and many friends.
Share condolences at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.