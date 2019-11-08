Essie Mae Veal, 74, of Gloster died Oct. 28, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical center in Baton Rouge.
A wake will be held 6 to 8 p.m. today at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Gloster. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Min. Percy Wright officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Marshall Funeral Home of Bude is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 21, 1945, to LaFate and Patsy Bryant.
She was president of the Sweet Home Adult Choir, the Pastor’s Aid Club, the Mission Board, Sunday School, Food Committee, Youth Department and Ensemble; secretary of the Veal Brothers; honorary ember of the Star Hill Inspirational Choir; coordinator of the Gloster chapter of the Salvation Army; advocate of the Salvation Army Christmas fundraiser; and a dedicated pollworker for local and national elections.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Ethel Winzy and Cleveland Johnson; her paternal grandparents, Mattie Powell and Albert Bryant; two sisters-in-law, Celeste Dean and Estella Weathersby; and a daughter-in-love, Mildred “Minnie” Veal.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Deacon Robert Veal Sr.; six children, Pastor Robert (Fannie) Veal Jr., Charles (Katina) Veal Sr., Gloria (Everett) Bell, Larry (Joyce Veal Sr., Jerry (Angela) Veal and Aretha Veal; a son she raised as her own, Royal Veal Sr.; 13 grandchildren, Everette Bell, Quinton Baker, Jamila Bell, Quazendre Veal, Charles Veal Jr., Eric Bell, Shanquanletha Veal, La’Keilla Veal, Arsheenique Veal, Larry Veal Jr., Latronda Gayten, Allen Henyard and Jaborian McKenzie; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillie (Larry) Sweazy; two aunts, Callie Woodard and Edith powell; four sisters-in-law, Katie Taplin, Carrie Powell, Myrtis Williams and Sadie Veal; and a host of special friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and her Sweet Home church family.
