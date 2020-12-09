Larry L. Carruth, 79, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, in Chicago.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery. A celebration of life and a Mass will be held at a later date when it is safe again to gather. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Larry was born Jan. 21, 1941, at Beacham Hospital in Magnolia. He was the youngest son of Edward Leon “Pap” and Mary E. “Hessie” McEwen Carruth.
He attended grammar school at Johnston Station and graduated from McComb High School in 1959. He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College and received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Mississippi. He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Larry worked as an engineer in Chicago and in Wausau, Wis., for over 30 years. He retired in 2001, and he and his wife returned to Pike County in 2002. He was a member of the Rotary Club of McComb and president of the Southwest Mississippi Genealogical Society and the McComb Railroad Museum Board.
Larry had wide and varied interests. One of his greatest joys was singing in the choir at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Sunday mornings. He loved to play golf with friends and spent many hours researching his family history. He was an avid photographer and he enjoyed working with computers.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Patricia “Patsy” Ellsworth Carruth; his parents, two brothers and two sisters as well as their spouses, Norman and Elizabeth “Buff” Carruth, Sam and Mary Carruth, Paul and Louise Moak, and Lester and Doris Gatlin; and his son, Bryan Andrew Carruth.
He is survived by two daughters, Amy Milazzo and Laura Carr of Chicago; three stepsons, Chris King of Coachella, Calif., Kelly King of Norfolk, Va., and Patrick King of Estero, Fla.; four granddaughters, Emma, April, Maria and Ava; and five grandsons, Christopher, Matthew, Spencer, Alex and Owen.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Alzheimer’s Association.
