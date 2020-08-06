Darris “Cigar” Magee, 62, of Tylertown, died July 28, 2020.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown, with Bishop Charles Brumfield officiating. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Magee was born Aug. 20, 1957, in Tylertown. He was the son of the late Eldra Magee and the late Wanda Jean Fortenberry Magee.
