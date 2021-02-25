Linda Cockerham Mabry, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 22, 2021.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Friday at Liberty Cemetery, Liberty. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please observe social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions.
Linda was born Dec. 24, 1938. She was the daughter of Lane and Elsie Sharp Cockerham.
Linda was a graduate of Liberty High School and attended Southwest Mississippi Community College, where she was a majorette.
In 1957 she married the love of her life, John M. Mabry. Together they had three children, John Jr., Robert Lane “Bobby” (Niece) and Teri Mabry Estes.
The entire family was, and still is, avid Mississippi State University Bulldog fans. John M. and Linda enjoyed traveling and attending many Bulldog sporting events, including three Sun Bowls.
Linda was very involved with her family and grandchildren. Even her grandchildren’s friends called her G-maw.
Linda was the consummate hostess. She loved to cook, entertain, play the piano and keep up with the latest decorating trends. Her faith in God was strong and we know she is walking with Jesus today. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and served as secretary of Sunday school for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by her children; six grandchildren, Jaren, Ty, Johna, Ashley, Stacy and Eric; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Wilda Caston; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Children’s Village in Linda’s memory.
