LaCentrick Dewuan Lee, 36, of Centreville, died June 13, 2021, in Gloster.
Services will be noon Saturday at Centreville Civic Center, 216 Main St., Centreville with Rev. Jason McCloud officiating. Burial will be in Mount Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Highway 48 East, Centreville. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 4, 1984, to Flora Ann Lee.
He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, one uncle, one aunt and two cousins.
Survivors include his father; four children, LaTavion Nash, LaCentrick Lee Jr., LaKevion Lee and Landon Lee; a sister, Jasmine Lee; a nephew; a niece; two uncles; five aunts; two special sisters; two special brothers; a special friend, Tamalra Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.