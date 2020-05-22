Henretter Catling McGhee, 70, of Liberty, died May 15, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at People’s Undertaking Co. of McComb. Graveside services will be held at noon at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Gloster.
She was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Alabama to Henry and Beatrice C. Catling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry McGhee Sr.; her parents; and two brothers, Johnny B. Catling and Willie B. Catling.
Survivors include two sons, Willie (Diane) Catling and Jerry (Gabrielle) McGhee Jr.; four daughters, Wanda Faye Morgan, Cartina Louise McGhee Brown, Jerry Dean McGhee and Jennifer Marie McGhee; a brother, Joe Lee (Elaine) Catling; a sister, Retter Mae Catling; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three special friends, Norma Wells, Connie Hughes and Neisha Tyson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.