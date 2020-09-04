Sheri Elizabeth Nunnery, 63, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, a victim of COVID-19.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
Ms. Nunnery was born Nov. 26, 1956, to Edward David Nunnery and Mary Annabelle McBean Nunnery.
She was a beautiful and loving sister, aunt and dog mom. She was a graduate of Parklane Academy, University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Sheri was a longtime nurse, caring for many patients across the United States from Maine to California.
Sheri was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Harriet Janous; and her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Catherine Nunnery; brother, David Michael Nunnery (Sandra); stepmother, Jeannine McDaniel Nunnery; step-siblings, Kay Mord, Bobby McDaniel and Mike McDaniel and their families; two nephews, Michael Wayne Ruble (Talita) and Britt Nunnery Ruble (Melida); one niece, Heather A. Macon (Thomas); four great-nephews, 1st Lt. Britt Aaron Ruble, Christin Jude Macon, Nathanial Edward Macon and Ronin Saul Ruble; one great-niece, Lena Annabelle Ruble; and her two beloved fur-babies, Sooner and Gypsy.
