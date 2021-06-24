John Paul Tallarico Jr., 71, of Gloster, departed this earth on June 19, 2021, after a long illness.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Family visitation will follow at 626 Myra McClain Road, Gloster. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Tallarico was born Dec. 21, 1949, in Kyoto, Japan, to Eleanor and John Tallarico Sr. of Gloster.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn.
He was survived by his sisters, Darlene and John Williams, and Eleanor and Bill Vallely, all of Gloster, Elaine and Dennis Jenkins of McComb and A. Tallarico of Snohomish, Wash. He was loved by many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Instead of sending flowers, please donate to Rice and Beans Ministry at rabmin.org.
