Janice K. Thornhill, 83, of McComb, passed away Oct. 3, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services for family and close friends only are 1 p.m. today in Hollywood Cemetery with Dr. David Millican officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Thornhill was born July 24, 1937, in Franklinton, La., the daughter of Wilton and Evie Knight.
Her passion was cooking for her family. She was a master of an iron skillet and had a way to cook everything her husband J.E. brought home. When a stray showed up that he didn’t bring home, she fed them, too. Always a lover of pets, home wasn’t home without one.
Janice devoted her life to her children, cherished her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren. Her sweet smile will be missed by all who’ve known her and her flair will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilton and Evie Knight; husband, J.E. Thornhill; son, Barry Thornhill; brother, Buddy Knight; and sister, Elaine K. Seals.
Survivors include her daughter, Sally Thornhill of Jackson; a brother, John Knight and wife Freddie of Franklinton; a sister, Elois Stewart of McComb; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Howell and husband Buster of McComb; grandchildren, Ashleigh T. Copeland and husband Josh of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Bradley Thornhill of Summit; great-grandchildren, Gage and Maci Copeland; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and a grand-dog, Tab.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Lenoir, Jerome Seals, Tab Seals, Eli Seals, Landon Knight, Chad Stewart and Jed Stewart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.