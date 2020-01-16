Aubrey Dean McEwen (Easy Money, Frog, Barefoot, Campground, Sonny Boy and numerous other nicknames), 82, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Visitation is 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 at Enon Baptist Church. Burial will be at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be led by the Revs. Ben Boyd, Mike Burns, Glen Martin and David Hedden. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McEwen was born June 10, 1937, to Sidney and Winnie McEwen of Jayess.
He graduated from Enon High School in 1956. Aubrey married Martha Wicker of Smithdale on Aug. 17, 1957, at Calvary Baptist Church in Smithdale with Bro. James Griffin officiating. Aubrey met Martha at the Kellwood factory, where both of their mothers worked. For Aubrey, it was love at first sight, and after three short months of dating, Martha agreed to marry him (before he had to buy new tires).
Aubrey was a well-known, barefoot-playing, knuckle-ball-throwing baseball and softball player whose sense of humor was loved by many. He was a long-term resident of the Jayess community and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Pricedale.
Aubrey owned McEwen’s Flea Market and would make anyone a deal there. When told, “Aubrey, you look great,” he’d often reply, “Nothing’s ever been wrong with my looks.” If asked how he was doing, he would say, “As my wife tells me,” without missing a beat. Even in the shortest of conversations, you would instantly know the love he had for his wife and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Gary Wilson; his infant son, Alvin McEwen; grandson, Carson Tullos; brothers-in-law, J.P. Boyd, Winston Wicker and Don Barlow; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Emily and Hilery Wicker.
Aubrey is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Martha Wicker McEwen; his sisters, Mary Barlow, Bobbie Myers and Sue Langston and husband Nolan; his brothers, Harold McEwen and wife Beverly, and Pete McEwen and wife Nanette; his children, Calvin McEwen and wife Lynn of Jayess, Darren McEwen and wife Cindy of Summit, Janet Lemonis of Nashville, Tenn., Machele Malnar of McComb, and Salina Tullos and husband Dwayne of Spanish Fort, Ala.; his grandchildren, Rochelle Boyd, Evan McEwen and wife Mikaylah, Jason McEwen and wife Sarah, Jana McEwen and fiancé Blaise Brackett, Nikki Fosnes and husband Tyler, Tony Lemonis and wife Rachel, Kara Lemonis, Brittney Martin and husband Michael, Brenna Nunnery, Donovan Casey, Carina Russell and husband Will, Jessie Davis and husband Grant, Camryn Tullos and Aubrey Tullos; his great-grandchildren, Talen Boyd, Rustyn Boyd, Kayleigh McEwen, Abraham “Abe” Fosnes, Jameson Martin, Madelyn Russell, Owen Russell, Kazley Davis and Kyzar Davis; sisters-in-law, Faye Morgan and husband Donald, Linda Carroll, Mary Causey and husband Gene, and Peggy Wicker, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all friends and family, along with the hospital staff at Merit Health Wesley for all the thoughts, prayers and help during this difficult time.
Pallbearers will be Evan McEwen, Jason McEwen, Tyler Fosnes, Tony Lemonis, Will Russell, Michael Martin, Donovan Casey, Talen Boyd and Rustyn Boyd.
