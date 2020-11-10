Alfred Louis Granger Jr., 65, of Magnolia, passed away Nov. 7, 2020, at Merit Health Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 2 p.m. at Dexter Pentecostal Church, Tylertown. The Rev. Jerry Terrell will officiate, and burial will be in Guiding Light Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Magnolia. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Alfred was born in Independence, La., on May 8, 1955 to the late Alfred Louis Granger Sr. and Donnis McLeod Granger.
Alfred was a carpenter and a member of Guiding Light Pentecostal Church in Magnolia. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his chickens and dogs and especially loved his horses. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one son, Alfred Granger III (Lanette); two daughters, Renee’ Herrington and Tabitha Cantrell (Mark); four sisters, Donna Keith, Linda Rhodus (James), Brenda Brecheen (David) and Abby Diane Granger; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Sawyer, James Rhodus, Dakota Rhodus, Kenny Paul Hood Jr., Derek Hood, Lesley Davis, Calvin Williams and Tyler Laurich.
Honorary pallbearers are Buck Wood, Mark Cantrell and Dannell “Danny” Boyd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.