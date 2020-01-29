Erica Dickerson Hall, 44, of Brandon, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, in Brandon.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today and noon Thursday until services at 2 p.m. at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, with burial in Crestview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Mote Dickerson
Mrs. Hall is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Elry “Robby” Hall; children, Kaley Hall, Tristen Hall and Gage Hall; father, James Vernon Dickerson Sr.; brother, James Vernon Dickerson Jr. (Jackie); sister, Kim Lanterman (Rick); brothers-in-law, Darren Hall and Wayne Wells (Vanissa); fathers and mothers-in-law, Marvin Wells (Frances) and Robert “Bob” Hall (Jeanette); grandmother, Dorothy Dickerson; grandfather, William “Bill” Nail; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
