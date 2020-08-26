LIBERTY — A homeowner arriving at his house found a would-be burglar halfway inside a window, then held him at gunpoint until lawmen arrived, according to Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten.
Austin Dickerson, 24, of Smithdale, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary of a dwelling and grand larceny.
He allegedly stole a four-wheeler from a house on Highway 570 North, Liberty, near Mount Olive Church, then returned and broke into the house before being caught.
Dickerson was being held in the Amite County jail Tuesday without bond.
In other cases:
• Ralph Jefferson, 38, Centreville was charged Monday with shooting into an automobile. No one was injured. He got out of jail on $5,000 bond.
• Devon Kirtfield, 22, Ruth, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with two counts burglary of an automobile, He allegedly broke into two vehicles during a party in Liberty. He remained in jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. Liberty police and the Amite County Sheriff’s Office handled the case.
• Roosevelt Faust Jr., 64, Gloster, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pulling a gun on someone. He was out of jail on $347 bond.
• Charlotte Sance, 42, and Daniel Sance, 47, both of Independence, La., were arrested Aug. 18 and charged with three counts burglary of a storehouse and conspiracy. They were accused of break-ins on Old 24 Compromise Road and in Gillsburg. Charlotte remained in jail on $5,000 bond and Daniel on $6,500.
• Donald Dickinson, 41, Liberty, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with felonious child neglect. He’s out of jail on $14,000 bond.
• Brandy Hughes, 24, Liberty, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with embezzlement for allegedly stealing from the Sideline convenience store in Liberty where she worked. Liberty police and Amite sheriff’s department worked the case.
• Michelle Monroe, 36, Gloster, was arrested Aug. 13 at a traffic stop and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She’s out of jail on $10,000 bond. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and sheriff’s department worked the case.
• Leophus Bailey, 28, of Gloster was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He’s out on $525 cash bond.
