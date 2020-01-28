Betty Lucille Long Vaughn, 89, of Bogue Chitto, passed from this life Jan. 25, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Montgomery Baptist Church until services at 11 with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Mike McKee and Bro. Steve Sasser will officiate. Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
She was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Clay City, Ill., to Lester Long and Viola Fulk Bailey.
She was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church, where she served for many years as a Sunday school teacher and a Mission Friends leader, and was active in the church senior citizen’s group. She served as the leader of the Brownie and Girls Scout troops and she took the girls camping and on many other fun activities. She worked several jobs over the years and in retirement became a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, painting, sewing, and cooking. She was known for her delicious pecan and apple pies. She had a great sense of humor, loved to joke, and had a quick wit about her that entertained her family and friends with her contagious smile. But her greatest joy was her family, where she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, J.C. Vaughn; and siblings, Dona Gaye Roberts and Patricia Ann Hill.
Survivors include her children, Gary Vaughn and wife Carolyn of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lisa Vaughn Reid and husband Richard of Bogue Chitto; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; caregivers, Sue Rippy and Ada Grammer; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are grandsons Brad Vaughn, Andy Vaughn, Justin Wallace, Cody Wallace, Keith Havelka and Will Dowling.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staffs of Deaconess Home Health and Hospice Ministries.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Vaughn’s name to Montgomery Baptist Church Building Fund.
To share condolences please visit www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.