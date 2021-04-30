Dana Asher Holmes, 71, of Summit, passed away April 28, 2021.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven is handling arrangements.
Mr. Holmes was born Oct. 15, 1949, to Herbert Dean Holmes and Maradean Lockard.
He was a former mortician and steam engineer. He loved upholstery work and antique cars.
Mr. Holmes was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be missed by all that loved and knew him.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cheryl Holmes; sons, Dale Holmes and wife Monica, and Jackson Holmes; daughters, Deborah Holmes, Clarice Holmes and Dayna Holmes; grandchildren, Olivia and Jordan Ramshur, Preston, Daniel, Brody and Rhiley Holmes; and a great-grandchild, Alaia Adcock.
