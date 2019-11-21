Gaylon Bruce Sterling, 65, native and lifelong resident of Amite County, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Mary Springs Church of God of Prophecy on Busy Corner Road, and 1 p.m. Friday until services at 2. Graveside services will follow in Mary Springs Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Sterling was born Nov. 1, 1954, in Amite County.
Bruce graduated from Pine Hills Academy. He was a commercial log truck driver and attended Zion Hill Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Lee “Toad” Sterling and Willie Rae Reynolds Sterling; two sisters-in-law, Linda McCurley Sterling and Shirley McKey Sterling; and two nephews, Don Sterling and Larry Sterling.
He is survived by one son, Gaylon Lee Sterling, and one stepson, Hunter Lofton, both of Amite County; four brothers, Jerald “Jerry” Sterling of Tullos, La., Virgil Stanley “Stan” Sterling of Centreville, Roger Dale Sterling and wife Christine of Gloster, and Harold Gene “Coon” Sterling and wife Janice of Smithdale; one sister, Sherry Honea and husband Archie of Gloster; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Cecil and Ladonna Etheridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.