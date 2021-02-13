Ralph Wren, 69, of Pontiac, Mich., passed away suddenly on Feb. 8, 2021, surrounded by his wife, children and his sister, Elaine Miller.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. today at Mount Hope Memorial Garden in Pontiac with Bishop William H. Murphy Jr. officiating. Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac is handling arrangements.
Ralph was born April 28, 1951, in Liberty.
If you asked a hundred people who Ralph Wren was, they would all give you a different story. An avid outdoorsman, a fisherman, a New Orleans seafood lover, a superhero, a Mr. Fix-it, a cross-country motorcycle rider, an enthusiastic bowler, a lover of hot rods and fast cars, a General Motors man, a “Papa.” Ralph was all of them. He also was a storyteller who loved to spend time with family. No matter the occasion, he had a story.
He graduated from Central High School in Liberty in 1969. He migrated to Pontiac in 1970, where he began his 33-year career with General Motors. Upon retirement, some of his favorite pastimes included riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, driving to Mississippi, spending time with his grandchildren, visiting Murphy Park, hanging at the Night Rider Motorcycle Club, and eating red beans and rice and sweets, particularly his sister’s cakes.
Ralph was a longtime supportive member of New Mount Moriah International Church under the leadership of Bishop William H. Murphy Jr. Ralph also never missed the Monday morning Wren family prayer call. Even on his last day he gave the closing prayer and benediction that will forever nourish our souls.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ethel Wren; grandson, William Phillips III; and lifelong friend, Larry Taplin.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 44 years, Annie Wren; son, Damon Wren; daughter, Jillian Phillips; granddaughters, Willow and Jiselle Phillips; siblings: Elaine Miller (Michigan), Flora Johnson and Carolyn Wren (Mississippi), Lawrence (Faithy) Wren (Texas), Estella Wren (Mississippi) and Jerome (Carla) Wren (Louisiana); mother-in-law, Catheryn James (Michigan); in-laws, Eula (Randall) Parker (Georgia), Channie (David) Snelling (Georgia), Jerry (Kimberly) McNair, Vanessa Massenburg and Mavis McNair (Michigan) and Katherine Tatum (Ohio); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Ralph was also godfather to Katelyn Tatum and Terrence Snellings and uncle to extra-special nephew Quincy Harris.
Special friends Alfred Anderson, Peter Black, Julius Edwards, Paul Hilliker, Herman Lee, Donnie Miller, Bunnell Nunnery, Felix Tubbs, Donald R. Winding, and Eddie Ray and Cordell Whitley. friends of the 1969 class of Central High School and many more friends who loved him will cherish his memory.
THE LAST TIME
We didn’t know when we saw you
That it would be our last
We just enjoyed the visit
And did not want it to pass
We talked and shared like siblings
And laughed to the end
When one conversation would finish
Another one would begin
Your face was really happy
Being home with your kin
And although it was the last time
The memories will never end.
The last time we saw you
We wished you could have stayed
But O, how sweet to hear you
The very last time you prayed.
— Your Siblings
