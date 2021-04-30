Mark Weathersby, 51, of Liberty, died April 27, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co., with graveside service at 1 p.m. in Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Derrick T. Williams will officiate.
Mark was born July 8, 1969, in Amite County to Essie Mimms Weathersby of Liberty and the late Eugene Weathersby Sr.
Mark joined Liberty M.B. Church at an early age.
Mark graduated from Liberty High School Class of 1987, where he played football.
He worked for many years as a crane operator until his health failed him.
He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Leathea Ann; his grandparents, Willie and Willene Weathersby, and McKinley Mack and Katie Matthews Mimms; aunts, Nellie K. Taplin, Dorothy Weathersby and Arthamese Stevens; uncles, Melvin, Herbert and Wilbert Weathersby, Mack Taplin Sr. and John Stevens; and a brother-in-law, Kenna Daniels.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Cynthia Daniels of Gulfport, Diane (Arthur) Magee of Pearl, Regina (Dennis) Melson and Ratonda Weathersby of Liberty; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Eugene (Marla) Weathersby Jr., Carroll (Sharon) Weathersby and Kenneth (Beverly) Weathersby of Liberty; one uncle, Luke (Michiyo) Mimms of Nevada; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
