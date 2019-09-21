Charlotte Felder Walsh, 69, of McComb, passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at Camellia Estates after a brave battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until servces at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Magnolia. Dr. Victor Walsh will officiate, and Sharkey Funeral Home is incharge of the arrangements.
Charlotte was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Centreville to Truett and Virginia “Sue” Felder. She was a member of Woodlawn Church in Columbia. She was retired after 18 years working at McComb OB-GYN Associates, where she loved her coworkers and the patients with whom she formed friendships. Charlotte was also passionate about Relay for Life, especially after she began her own battle with cancer in 2012.
Over the years, Charlotte enjoyed singing with the Walsh Family quartet and a trio, Three for Thee, alongside her friends Martha Hennessey and Kimberly Alford. She loved Gospel music and also belonged to the Macdowell Music Club.
Preceding her in death were her father, Truett Felder, and sister-in-law, Jeannie Felder.
Survivors include her mother, Virginia “Sue” Felder of Liberty; her husband of 49 years, Thomas Walsh of McComb; her three daughters, Deedre’ Walsh Coll and husband Jim, Devin Walsh and Kelsey Walsh, all of Hattiesburg; her two granddaughters, Anna Grace and Macy Coll; her sister, Linda Felder Hux and husband Keith of McComb; her brother, Barry Felder of Liberty; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve and Beverly Walsh of McComb, Sam and Sharon Walsh of Liberty, and DeeDee and Curtis Seay of Liberty; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Charlotte’s family wishes to thank the staff at Camellia Estates and Hospice Compassus for easing her transition to complete healing through Jesus. The family also expresses gratitude to family and friends who have called, visited or written notes of encouragement over the years; your compassion is a testament to the impact of Charlotte’s life, and her legacy lives on through you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the McComb OB-GYN Relay for Life team. Donations may be mailed to: McComb OB-GYN Associates, ATTN: Felicia Foil, 205 Marion Ave, McComb, MS 39648.
