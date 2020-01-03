Micheal Edward Jackson Sr., 75, of Ruth, died Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Sam Quinn Institutional Church of God in Christ with Elder Jimmie Winn officiating and burial at John Felder Memorial Park Cemetery at Felders Campground. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Jackson was born July 2, 1944, in West Virginia.
