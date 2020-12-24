Melvin Davis

The world lost a Franklin County country boy on Dec. 22, 2020, when Melvin Homer Davis, 83, lost his life to the ravages of COVID-19.
Per his wishes there will be a graveside service at Mount Gilead Primitive Baptist Church 11 a.m. Saturday. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
He was born March 21, 1937, in Smithdale to Homer Hilton Davis and Maggie Ellisteen Cowart Davis.
Staring down at us from his 6-foot, 7-inch height, Melvin was an avid coonhunter when Frances needed help the most raising their three girls, and just as they left for college, he switched to hunting rabbits with beagles during the day. Later, we might find him waiting faithfully every morning at 5 a.m. for his sausage biscuit from Granny’s Corner, where he liked to discuss life, living and politics, whether truthful or not, with his morning coffee club and all the loggers and farmers in attendance.
A believer in Dodge Ram trucks, the Miami Dolphins, Frances’ cornbread and peas, as well as his faith in our Lord and Savior, Melvin lived a simple life involving working at Magnolia Electric Power Association in his early days and later retiring from Chevron Oil Co. after many years offshore.
His stories about playing basketball for the Army National Guard, crashing into the Gulf in a helicopter, and his ongoing family debates about whether it was a turtle or a terrapin will be sadly missed but stored in our hearts forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents; baby brother, Floyd Davis; and sister, Robbie Lanell Davis Jackson.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances Elizabeth Smith Davis; daughters, Lisa Ilene Davis Haydel (Gordon) of Smithdale, Dana Elizabeth Davis Mulcahy (Paul) of Chattanooga and Lori Mechelle Davis Keller (Mike) of Smithdale; grandchildren, Emily Haydel Dayries, Kevin Mulcahy, Abigail Mulcahy, Matthew Mulcahy, Katherine Keller, Ethan Keller and Seth Keller; and one great-grandchild, Will Dayries.
Pallbearers include Gordon Haydel, Paul Mulcahy, Mike Keller, Kevin Mulcahy, Matthew Mulcahy, Ethan Keller and Seth Keller. Honorary pallbearers include Will Dayries and the Granny’s Corner Men’s Coffee Club.
The family would like to thank the third-floor nursing staff at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, Dr. Scott Smith and Hospice Compassus for their care, compassion and kindness.
