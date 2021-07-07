Marvin L. Williams, 53, of Philadelphia, Pa., died June 20, 2021, at a hospital there.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Parson Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 4933 Meadville Road, Liberty, with Evangelist Ethel Hughes officiating.
Mr. Williams was born May 13, 1968, in Liberty to Charles and Nancy Hughes Williams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.