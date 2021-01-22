Harrell A. McClelland, 86, of Summit, passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Moak’s Creek Baptist Church, Summit. The Rev. Mike Alexander and the Rev. Jess Greer will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will be in charge of arrangements.
Harrell was born in Lincoln County on Sept. 12, 1934, to the late Bill W. and Vivian Earline Brown McClelland.
Harrell was a retired welder who worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation for 36 years.
He was a member of Moak’s Creek Baptist Church and served on the church cemetery committee. He also was a member of the Masons for 56 years, obtaining the title Master Mason and serving in the Bogue Chitto Lodge No. 260. He was a member of the NRA and the NRA Golden Eagles. He was an avid sportsman and hunter.
Harrell was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very artistic in his welding, having done numerous projects for his church and others. He was a peace-maker and would give the shirt off his back to help others. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard R. McClelland; and a sister, LeFaye Holmes.
He is survived by his four daughters, Alby Winborne, Tammie Fleming (Paul J.), Amanda McClelland and BeLinda Sholar (Charles “Chuck”); three sisters, Earline Bowlin, Nora Anderson and Billie Ann Ladiner; 10 grandchildren, Lyndie, Jessi, Charlee, Jeffery, Bobbie Lee, Justin, Jennifer, Kimberly, Austin and Theron Andrew; seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and two special pets, Joy and Peanut.
Pallbearers will be Justin Fleming, Jeffery Fleming, Austin McCaffery, Dana Ladiner, Butch Holmes and Colton Fritch.
Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Holmes and Theron Andrew Prestridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.