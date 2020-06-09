Mitchell Owen “Tiger” Nobles Jr., 47, of Brookhaven died June 3, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Pike Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Banks officiating.
He was born April 16, 1973, in Pike County to Mitchell Owen Nobles Sr. and Billye Jenkins Nobles.
He worked as a security guard. He was a member of St. Mary Free Will Baptist Church. He was a 1992 graduate of McComb high School and attended Jackson State University. He attended and completed Truck Driver Institute.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, T.R. “Bill” Jenkins; his grandmother, Marie Nobles; three uncles, Tony Jenkins Sr., Warren Nobles and Alex Nobles; his father-in-law, Teddy Washington; an aunt, Shirley Jankins; a brother-in-law, Javonta Dickey; and a sister-in-law, Lakyra Gayden.
Survivors include his parents; his wife, LaMesha Nobles; six sons, LaDarrius D. Tyson, Trevellous T. Newson, Demerio D. McGhee, James “BoBo” Nobles, Jamar “Moely” Nobles and JaMitchell “Bud” Nobles; three daughters, Jamita “BaeBae” Nobles, Fernandria Byrd and Samaiya Byrd; a brother, Quentin Nobles; two sisters, Kalandra Garrett and LaShae Jenkins; his grandmother, Ermatine “Grand T” Jenkins’ his grandfather, Johnny Frank Nobles; his mother-in-law, Dianne Washington; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.