Otis Conrad “Connie” Smith, 74, a longtime resident of McComb, passed from this life on May 9, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson surrounded by his daughter and son and their spouses.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Magnolia Cemetery with graveside services at 11 under the direction of the Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home of Summit. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Randy Achord, former pastor of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia, and Minister Burl Livingston of Lumberton.
Otis was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Conrad Gerther Smith and Amelia Sterling Smith. He was the oldest of three children.
He was a retired welder and a member of the Boilermakers Union of New Orleans. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and some of his favorite times were spent in his boat. He was an extremely talented musician and he so enjoyed spending time with friends and family showing off his God-given talent. He was a regular on Thursday nights at the Mississippi Hayride in McComb and always looked forward to spending time with his cousin, Glen Sterling. He enjoyed the life of New Orleans and jazz music. He has played with Al Hirt and Pete Fountain, to name a few.
Otis “Connie” was a people person. He shared a special relationship with his sister Joy Clayton and her husband Joe. He also enjoyed spending time with his special friends, Billy “Billy Bob” Bales, Richard Ellison, Hollis Holmes, Jerry Morgan and Harvey Temple.
He was affectionately known by his daughter and son and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Pop.”
He was preceded in death by his parents and his baby brother James Malcolm “Jimmy” Smith.
His survivors include his daughter, Amelia Ann Smith Reed and husband Jim of Pearl; his son, Otis C. Smith Jr. and wife Sherry of Petal; his sister, Joy Jerlene Smith Clayton and husband Joe of Summit; his grandchildren, Rachel Lynne Livingston (husband Burl and daughter Joycelyn), Kayla Cony Smith (son Darius and daughters Kenzlie and Kenadee), Brittany Foster (son Wesley and daughters Sayler and Charli); and his only niece, Ava Elise Clayton Mixon (husband Lawrence).
“Connie” will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
