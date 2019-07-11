Edwina Doris Strickland Rhodus, 95, of the Bluff Springs community, passed away July 10, 2019, at Camellia Estates in McComb following a three-year illness.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, with Dr. Dave Hartson officiating. Burial will follow in the Rhodus Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Rhodus was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Pike County. She was the daughter of Willie Clarence and Essie Mae Simmons Strickland.
She was a Christian and a lifelong active member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church until she fell ill in 2016.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and spent the majority of her adult life raising a family, taking care of a home and gardening. She worked at Croft Metals for 15 years. In her later years when she had more free time she enjoyed her passion of growing beautiful flowers, especially roses and daylilies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Leo James Rhodus, who passed away in 1995; three sisters, Elsie Hughes and husband King Hughes; Margie Hughes and husband Ernest Hughes; Myrtle Lea and husband David Lea; one brother, Avery Strickland and wife Laura; one son, Edward Leo Rhodus and wife Brenda; one son-in-law, William “Bill” McKissick; and one great-grandchild, William Robert Wells.
She is survived by one son, Jerry Rhodus and wife Charlotte of Magnolia; four daughters, Paulette Prescott and husband Ramon of Magnolia, Evelyn Wells and husband Robert of Brandon, Rita McKissick of Saltillo and Sandra Spears and husband Stevie of Magnolia; 10 John Rhodus and wife Debra of Andalusia, Ala., Diana Boyd of Hattiesburg, Denise Cousins and husband Bill of Montgomery, Ala., Sharyl Drake of Madison, Kenneth Wells and wife Keicia of Brandon, James Rhodus and wife Linda of Magnolia, Christopher McKissick and wife Kacey of Saltillo, Jennifer Kidd and husband Craig of Nashville, Tenn., Robin Sheridan and husband Deric of Pearl River, La., and Allison Rawls and husband Chris of Purvis; numerous great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Bluff Springs Baptist Church or Gideons International.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.