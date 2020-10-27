Betty Jean Steele Young passed away peacefully from this earth at the Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge Hospice on Oct. 23, 2020.
A graveside service was held Mondayday with family at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smithdale.
She was born May 21, 1937, to Goley and Julie Steele in Franklin County.
Betty was a graduate of Meadville High School, Class of 1955. After graduation, she moved to Baton Rouge to start her career in banking, met and married William Edward (W.E.) Young. She worked at Louisiana National Bank, and was named one of the first female Head Tellers. She left her position to raise two daughters, later returning to LNB, which evolved to Premier, Bank One and later Chase at the time of her retirement.
In her spare time Betty enjoyed going to her Country House with her family, she expressed her love by cooking huge meals enjoyed by all, especially her pound cakes. She enjoyed Wednesday bible study and lunch with her friends at Oakcrest Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Edward “W.E.” Young; and two sisters, Hazel Thornton and Eloise Wroten.
She is survived by daughters Sally Schaefer and husband Scott of Zachary, La., and Shelli Mitchell and husband William of Newcastle, Okla.; grandchildren, Ryan and Miranda Schaefer and Anthony, Ryan and Justin Mitchell; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Clem Steele, and a sister, Earlene Westbrook, both of Smithdale.
Donations in her name can be made to CBN/OB Disaster Relief, CBN Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23463.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.