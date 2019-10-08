Allen Renay Ivey, 79, of Laurel died Oct. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Services were held Sunday at Springhill Baptist Church in Laurel. Burial was in the church cemetery. Bro. Steve Clark officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Ivey was born March 20, 1940, in George County. He was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran as a paratrooper, and a retiree from Bell South after 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Ivey; mother, Corine Ivey; and brother in-law and fishing buddy, Carl Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Nina Faye Ivey; children, Ricky Ivey (Anita) of Summit, Duja Newcomb, Gayla Ivey, DeAnna Holifield (Kimble), and Jeffery Dwayne Ivey, all of Laurel; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronny Ivey (Cora) of Kentucky; and a sister, Myrnis Ann Jones of Lucedale.
Pallbearers were Jeff Ivey, Van Eubanks, David Ivey, Kimble Holifield, John Kitchens, and Jeff Davis.
Honorary pallbearers were Benny Shows, Johnny Watkins, Hubert Holloway, Dr. Jack Evans and Mike Eubanks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.