Audrey Anderson, 81, of McComb, died June 23, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Monday until services at 1 p.m. at Craft Funeral Home. The Rev. Louis Johns will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
She was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Pike County.
