Jimmy McCarson, 77, a resident of Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in McComb, passed from this life on Aug. 24, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McCarson was born Nov. 5, 1942, in North Carolina and was the son of Leonard and Mary Honeycutt McCarson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.