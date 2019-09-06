Wanda Sue Mote Quin, 61, of McComb, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartman- Jones Funeral Home of McComb and will continue there Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 10. Bro. Vann Windom will officiate, and burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Wanda was born Nov. 8, 1957, to Grady Mote and Pearl Mote in McComb.
Mrs. Wanda worked for 30 years in the dairy business and had a love for it and her cows. She was also employed at the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Kellwood of Summit. Mrs. Wanda was of the Baptist faith and a member of West McComb Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and Nana to seven grandchildren. She loved her family very much, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Preceding Mrs. Wanda in death were her father; her maternal grandparents, Lula Mae and Martin Lee; and her paternal grandparents, Clyde and Pearla Mote.
Surviving her are her mother; her loving husband of 42 happy years, Samual Leroy Quin of McComb; three daughters, Wendy Quin, Samantha Quin Davis (Michael) and Melissa Quin; seven grandchildren, Kyla, Layla, Monica, Dylan, Ashton, Aubree and Abby; two brothers, Wendell Mote (Lisa) and Calvin Mote (Jeanine); a sister, Tammie Durabb (Newton); along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Davis, Mike McCaskill, Johnathan McCaskill, Louis Guy Hudson, Tyler Durabb and Jason Boyd.
Honorary pallbearers will be Willis Jerome Boyd, Wendell Mote, Calvin Mote and Jason Dunaway.
