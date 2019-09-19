Robert “Kipp” Greggory Knippers, 51, of Biloxi, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, doing what he loved, cooking for other people.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Bluff Springs Baptist Church. The family would like to ask that all visitors wear their favorite Saints or LSU attire. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Kipp was born Aug. 10, 1968, in Magnolia.
He attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he earned an associate’s degree in radio and journalism. He supported many organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Making Strides and Real Men Wear Pink.
Kipp began his career with his passion for the radio industry in 1987 while he was in college. He was heard statewide on the Gallo and J.T. shows on SuperTalk Mississippi and was the program director and station manager for WOSM. He spent a total of 31 wonderful years in radio industry.
During his spare time, Kipp enjoyed cooking, coaching soccer, watching the Saints, enjoying a cigar on the deck and eating bacon.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jo Knippers; children, Stormi and India Knippers; parents, Robert and Narine Knippers; and sister and brother-in-law, Dawne Knippers Taylor and Jason.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to his Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
