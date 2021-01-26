Edna M. Downs, 85, of McComb died Jan. 19, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Walk-through visitation will be held noon to 5 p.m. today at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pink Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1154 Jewell Drive, McComb, with the Rev. Hilton Harrell rendering the Words of Comfort. Rev. Robert Dobbs is the pastor of Pink Hill.
Born March 7, 1935, in McComb, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Horace Simmons and the late Mrs. Sarah James Simmons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.