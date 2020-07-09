Willard Harold Foreman, 93, passed away July 6, 2020.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday at New Hope Cemetery in Gloster. Brown Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Harold was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Gloster.
He met and married Bernice Westbrook from Smithdale. They resided in Liberty until they moved to Baker, La., for work. He was a carpenter working for Local 1098.
They remained in Baker until they retired and returned to Liberty. Living in the country was Harold’s idea of heaven. He had huge gardens, hunted, fished and never stopped building, whether it was furniture, additions to the house or deer blinds. After 58 years of marriage, he lost his best friend, his wife Bernice. Harold remained in Mississippi until his death.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; parents, Willard and C. Bell Foreman; brothers, Hildon and Elmo; and his precious granddaughter, Brooke Ashley Stimac.
Left to mourn his passing are daughters and sons-in-law, Pauline and Gerald Metcalf and Jon and Mary Stimac; three grandchildren, Katie Metcalf, Christy Metcalf Case and Lindsey Stimac Saba; five great-grandchildren, Avery, Savannah, Emmory, Arwyn and Eli.
Daddy will be missed for his energy, wit and devotion to his family. We love you, Daddy. Rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.