Rosie Marie Kinzy, 61, of Decatur, Ga., and formerly of Liberty, died June 25, 2020, at McDonough, Ga.
Visitation is 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Gillsburg. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Ms. Kinzy was born Feb. 12, 1959, in Amite County.
