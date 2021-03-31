Suzanne Hays Cockerham, 79, of Summit passed away March 27, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation continues 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Morris will officiate.
Suzanne was born in Liberty on May 4, 1941, to Harry Hays and Donnis Wilkinson Hays.
She attended Central Baptist Church and most recently Tangipahoa Baptist Church until her health did not allow. Suzanne worked for many years at the Enterprise-Journal as an administrative assistant.
She enjoyed flowers and working in the yard during her younger years. Suzanne loved her family and spending time with her two grandchildren. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Herman, James, Douglas and Marion Hays and a sister, Grace Hays Cockerham.
She is survived by her husband, Bert Cockerham Jr. of Summit; a daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne and Billy Madison of Zachary, La.; two grandchildren, Blayre and Cole Madison of Zachary; four sisters, Carolyn Kinabrew, Delacy Bass, Sarah Smith and Mary Lou Griffin; along with other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Victor Fairburn, Kevin Johnston, David Busby, Mike Cockerham, Allen Cockerham and Daniel Hart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.