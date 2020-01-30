Carolyn Dean “Cookie” McKenzie, 73, of Smithdale, passed from this life on Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and will continue 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, with Bro. Cletus Moak officiating. Burial will follow in Wroten/Carraway Cemetery in Smithdale.
Ms. Cookie was born March 8, 1946, and was the daughter of Charlie E. and Donis Wroten Westbrook.
She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Smithdale. She was the most selfless person ever. She loved her grandbabies and loved being “MeMe” to them. She also loved to cook and loved spending time outdoors, working in the yard and spending time with O.C. and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her ex-husband and best friend, Ottice C. McKenzie of Smithdale; one son, Danny McKenzie and Angie of Smithdale; one daughter, Debra Thomas and Chan of Summit; two brothers, Gene Westbrook and Anita, and Bobby Westbrook and Janice, all of Slaughter, La.; one sister, Lynn Hart and Barney of Lake City, Fla.; four grandchildren, Nathan McKenzie and Jessi, Steven McKenzie and Jesica, Devin Sterling and Cheyenne and Abigail Thomas; five great-grandchildren, Kilynn McKenzie, Owen McKenzie, Kamon and Rylan Graves and future baby girl Sterling.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
