George Clayton Martin Sr., 98, of Summit died Aug. 4, 2020, at home.
Private graveside services will be held at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, with the Rev. Vic McInnis officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Martin was born Aug. 13, 1921, in Pike County to James B. and Norma Etter Martin.
Mr. Martin retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of master sergeant. He was a veteran of World War II and Korea. During WWII, he served in the European Theater and was awarded a Purple Heart medal.
After moving back to Pike County, he worked for Croft Metals, where he retired, and later for Joe’s Tractor, and was a founding member of the Sunnyhill Volunteer Fire Department.
A lifelong Episcopalian, Mr. Martin was an active member of Mediator/Redeemer Episcopal Church of McComb/Magnolia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite H. Martin; three sisters, Inez M. Roberts, Norma Clair Ponder and Francis M. Smith; and a brother, J.B. Martin Jr.
He is survived by a daughter, Laurelie Ann Everett (Robert) of Brandon; and a son, George C. Martin Jr. (Jean) of Summit. He had six grandchildren, Jill Everett Beam (Shelby) of Southaven, Emily Everett McLarty (Rev. Andrew) of Brookhaven, Jeff Martin (Tracey) of Wilson, N.C., Joy Trimble (David) of Fort Worth, Texas, Craig Pope (Jennifer) of Pikesville, N.C., and Kelly Stanley (Greg) of Lumberton, N.C.; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are welcomed at Mediator/Redeemer Church, P.O. Box 1001, McComb, MS 39649 or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.