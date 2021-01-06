Annie Hill-Thompson, 66, of Summit, died Jan. 1, 2021, at Southwest Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with graveside service at noon and burial in Collins Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was born Dec. 15, 1954, in McComb to the late Willie J. Hill and Caisolence Hill.
Mrs. Thompson was a member at Spring Beulah Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Levi Hill, Eloise Hill Addison, Donald Hill and Jessie B. Hill.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 45 years, Raymond Thompson; three children, Rosamond (Geory) Evans, Raymond Thompson Jr. and Ahmund Thompson; two grandchildren, Deonte Evans and Nyya Williams; one great-granddaughter, Harper Parker; seven siblings, Bertha (Lester) Patrick, Ora (Williams) Wilcher, Mary (Robert) Gordon, Jeanette (Thomas) Claybon, Carol (James) Harrison, Leo Hill and Deavon (Patricia) Hill; three sisters-in-law, Mae Frances Hill, Delores Brown and Terralesia Thompson; one brother-in-law, Zealious Brown III; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
