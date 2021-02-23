Jerry Monroe Lewis, 72, of Bogue Chitto passed away Feb. 15, 2021, at his residence with his loving wife at his side.
Zoom memorial service will be 1 p.m. March 6. Zoom meeting ID 882 0926 1413 and passcode 846862. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Lewis was born in Jackson. He was the son of Monroe Estus Lewis and Elvira Christine Lewis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jehovah Witness at www.jw.org.
