Mary Annie Boss, 97, of Centreville died March 11, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is noon Monday until services at 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Percy Perkins officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Newman Funeral Home of Centreville is in charge of arrangements.
