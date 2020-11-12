Beverly J. Bilbo, 80, of McComb, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Visitation continues 1 p.m. today until services at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Burial is in Siloam Cemetery in Franklin County. Her son, the Rev. Trent Bilbo, will officiate.
Beverly was born Oct. 19, 1940, in Meadville to Dallis Hunt and Mary Corban Hunt.
She was a member of Navilla Baptist Church. Beverly was a Certified Registered Rehabilitation Nurse. She worked with Mississippi Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, and also with numerous health-care facilities and doctors’ offices.
She loved cooking, baking and spoiling her grandchildren. She lovingly supported her husband, Jim, in his music ministry for 50-plus years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Walter, Wayne, Jimmy and Rayford Hunt; and two sisters, Laverne Wilkinson and Agnes Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Bilbo of McComb; her son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Renee Bilbo of McComb; her brother, Dale Hunt and Becky of Winnsboro, La.; her sisters, Doris Porter of Natchez and Pat Hunt of Marshall, Texas: two grandchildren, Nathan Bilbo and fiancée Sydney Greer and Lydia Kate Bilbo; along with many other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Pallbearers are John Newman, Nathan Bilbo, Clay Campbell and Charlie Clark.
