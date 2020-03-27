Albert Weathersby Jr., 70, of New Orleans, died March 17, 2020, in New Orleans.
Services will be noon Saturday at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 5901 MS-569, Liberty, with the Rev. Calvin W. Woods Jr. officiating. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.
Albert was born July 15, 1949, in Liberty, to Albert Sr. and May Ella Weathersby.
Albert was united in holy matrimony to Mary Jane Hayes on July 15, 1972, and celebrated over 47 years of marriage. He was a member of Greater Liberty Baptist Church in New Orleans for over 30 years.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Dorothy Chesser, Jesse Mae White, Alma Williams and Malissia Gordon.
His survivors include his devoted and loving wife, Mary Hayes Weathersby; his children, Charlotte (Richard) Jackson of Dallas, Albert (Rea’l) Weathersby III of New Orleans, Jestephanie Michelle Sapp of Houston, Texas, Keith Red and Krystle Nicole (Everette) Woods of New Orleans; his grandchildren, Ja’mon Watson, Albert Watson, Chardonne Weathersby, Gerald Sapp Jr., Kendall Jackson, Jaiden Woods, Marlie Weathersby and Jordyn Woods; his siblings, John Weathersby, Lornelle (Yvonne) Weathersby and Carolyn (Odell) Thompson; as well as his great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, church family, classmates and dear friends.
