Basil Harvey Wilkinson, 79, of Liberty passed away March 20, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Clay Hill Church until services at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Jason Whittington and Rev. Dean Walsworth. Interment will follow in Jackson-Wilkinson Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was born March 1, 1942, in Amite County, the son of Floyd H. Wilkinson and Sadie Mae Whittington Wilkinson. He was employed at Georgia Pacific as a millwright for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son James Harvey “Bruno” Wilkinson; two brothers, J.C. Wilkinson and Ray Wilkinson; and one sister, Betty Jo Etheridge.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mildred Lilly Wilkinson; children, Rebecca Trapani, JoAnn Russell and husband David, and Connie Whittington and husband Jason; brothers, Floyd Wilkinson Jr. and wife Janet, Robert “Don” Wilkinson and wife Peggy, Faron “B.B.” Wilkinson and wife Kay, Thomas “Tony” Wilkinson and wife Nel, Helen Jackson and husband Lavere, and Melba Larimore and husband Mike; grandchildren Casey Latham and husband Jason, Traci Trapani, Hunter Russell and wife Tiffany, Brodie Russell and wife Haley, Zack Russell, Brant Whittington, and Sadie Whittington; four great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons.
Pallbearers are Hunter Russell, Brodie Russell, Zack Russell, Brant Whittington, Jason Latham and Howard Wilkinson. Honorary pallbearer is Cole Stevens.
