Mary C. Scott, 95, of McComb, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Craft Funeral Home and continues there 9 a.m. Monday until services at 11, with the Rev. Jakueline Edwards of Bethel A.M.E. Church officiating. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Scott was born March 6, 1925, in Summit to the late Lee and Mary Lee Anderson Cockerham.
Mrs. Scott received her early education at Walnut Street Elementary School in Summit and graduated with honors from Burglund High School in 1943. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Alcorn State University in 1971.
In 1945, Mrs. Scott began her tenure as an educator in the McComb, Amite County, and Walthall County school districts until her retirement in 1991.
Mrs. Scott was known for her musical talent and served the McComb and Summit communities throughout her lifetime. She served as the pianist for several area churches, among them St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill M.B. Church, Mount Herman M.B. Church, Bethel A.M.E. Church in McComb and Summit M.B. Church.
She also served as the musician for several social and civic organizations, among them the McComb United Male Chorus and the Fellowship Choir. For many years she was the state organist for the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World (IBPOE). In her role as state organist, Mrs. Scott shared her musical talents throughout Mississippi and the United States.
Mrs. Scott will long be remembered for her beautiful piano music and her angelic smile. Her family and her community will forever be inspired by her Christian spirit of love and peace.
Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by one daughter, Gretchen Scott Butler; and two sons, the Rev. Douglas Jenkins and the Rev. David A. Scott.
She is survived by five daughters, Rosa S. Peppers, Mary E. Scott of Greenville, Etta D. Scott of McComb, Maria Goree (Eric) of Ruston, La., and Marcia Leonard (Anthony) of Summit; and a son, Warren Cedric Scott Sr. (Daphne) of McComb.
